UP: Two arrested for BJP leader’s murder

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly shooting former Baghpat BJP chief Sanjay Khokhar on August 11 over suspected political rivalry and an FIR that was filed against their relative.

According to Baghpat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh, accused Sanjeev Khokhar and Shravan Khokhar were nursing a grudge after Sanjay’s family member was elected as chairperson of the Chaprauli Nagar Zilla Panchayat in 2016 by defeating Sanjeev’s sister-in-law Sushila Khokhar, who held the post several times.

Three year ago, a relative of the accused had also allegedly attacked Sanjay, following which the BJP leader got an FIR lodged. Police said that the FIR was perceived as humiliation, and the accused’s family decided to avenge it.

“During investigation, we zeroed in on the two accused from the same village… More arrests will be made soon,” said the SP.

Police said that on the day of incident, Sanjeev, Shravan and another accused — armed with a 12-bore pistol and a 315-bore rifle — waited for Sanjay to turn up for his morning walk in Chaprauli. After a couple of hours of wait when they were about to leave, they spotted Sanjay approaching a tubewell and shot him in the head and chest at point blank range.

After the murder, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for a speedy investigation, and police announced a Rs 25,000 reward for clues leading to the assailants. Sanjay was the district president of the BJP for three years and was removed from the post before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The arrests are set to impact the upcoming civic body elections as the accused’s relative is the incumbent Assistant Development Officer in Chaprauli. Their family member was likely to run for the chairpersons’s post in the Zilla Panchayat elections.

