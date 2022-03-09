UP tribunal moves against accused, fresh notices out

AROUND A fortnight after the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court that it has withdrawn all 274 recovery notices to pay damages for destruction caused to public property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019, fresh proceedings have been initiated against some of the accused through the Claims Tribunal.

Many of the accused have received notices to appear before the Claims Tribunal and asked to submit their objection to the allegation that they were involved in damaging public property.

A total of 274 recovery notices had been issued across the state after the 2019 protests. All 21 people from Kanpur who had got that notice have got the fresh notice from the Claims Tribunal, their lawyers told The Indian Express. At least two from Lucknow also confirmed getting the fresh notice.

While the accused from Kanpur had been asked to submit their objection before the Claims Tribunal by Tuesday, those in Lucknow have to do it by Wednesday.

Advocate Najmu Saqib, who is part of a team of lawyers representing the 21 accused from Kanpur, told The Indian Express, “We will be filing the objections to the notices in the Claims Tribunal. Due to some technical issues, we could not submit the objections [on Tuesday], but a fresh date has been assigned and we will do it on that day.”

According to him, although the Supreme Court had ordered that those who have already paid the damages should be refunded, the 21 accused from Kanpur are yet to get back the money.

“The Supreme Court had ordered the UP government to refund the money recovered from the accused. But no money has been given to any of the 21 people. Instead, the Claims Tribunal has now issued fresh notices against those who had paid the administration,” Saqib said.

These 21 people from Kanpur, mostly daily wage workers, have paid Rs 13,476 each to the district administration.

When contacted, UP Advocate General Raghvendra Singh said, “The fresh proceedings have been started by the Tribunal.”

Asked why those who had paid for the damages have not been refunded, he said, “If they are found innocent during the proceedings, they will get the money back. I don’t know this matter in great detail.”

After the state government was pulled up by the apex court on February 11, Additional District Magistrate (City) Kanpur Atul Kumar had in notices issued on February 16, informed the accused that proceedings in the matter were being “withdrawn”.

Soon after this notice, fresh notices were issued by Prem Kala Singh, president of the Claims Tribunal, Lucknow zone, stating the accused must submit objection to the proceedings against them on March 8.

“If you do not submit your objection, you will be held responsible and recovery will be done against you as per rules,” read the notice, which was issued to all 21 accused from Kanpur.