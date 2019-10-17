UP: Trial concluded in 10 days, 30-yr-old gets life in jail for raping minor

A COURT in Rae Bareli Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment in a rape case after completing the trial in just 10 days. The police had filed chargesheet in the case within a week of the incident. A six-year-old girl was raped on September 17 and the investigation was completed and chargesheet submitted in court on September 23. The court had framed charges against Ram Milan on September 26.

The accused, Ram Milan Lodhi, is lodged at Rae Bareli jail.

“The POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced Ram Milan Lodhi to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on him. In all, eight prosecution witnesses, including the victim and her mother, who is complainant in the case, were examined during the trial,” said government counsel Dinesh Kumar Srivastava.

“The court pronounced the judgment in 10 working days. The defence did not produce any witness before the court,” added Dinesh Kumar.

According to the prosecution, Ram Milan sexually assaulted the girl when she was alone at her residence on September 17 and fled. When her mother returned home, she told . The next day, mother got a case registered against Ram Milan under IPC section 354 A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) at Harchandpur police station. The police had also invoked Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and SC/ST Act against accused.

The victim’s medical examination was done and the police also recorded her statement on September 18. The next day, police arrested Ram Milan. On September 20, the victim’s statement was recorded before a magistrate.

On the basis of the victim’s statement, police altered the charges and removed IPC section 354-A. The chargesheet was filed under IPC section 376 AB ((rape on woman under 12 years of age).