UP Traffic Directorate organises 2-day workshop to boost road safety

The workshop was organised by UP Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna. (Source: X/@Uppolice)

The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Directorate and Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Faridabad, Haryana organised a two-day workshop at the UP Police headquarters with an aim of strengthening road safety in the state.

The workshop, organised by UP Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna lays special emphasis on the five pillars of road safety — education, enforcement, engineering, emergency care, and environment.

In the two-day workshop, 44 senior traffic officers, 55 traffic inspectors/sub-inspectors, and 55 critical corridor team in-charges (traffic sub-inspectors) from 55 districts will be provided training on the latest methods of road accident investigation by Dr. Rohit Baluja, President, IRTE, along with his expert team.