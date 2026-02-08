UP Traffic Directorate organises 2-day workshop to boost road safety

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Directorate and Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Faridabad, Haryana organised a two-day workshop at the UP Police headquarters with an aim of strengthening road safety in the state.
The workshop, organised by UP Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna lays special emphasis on the five pillars of road safety — education, enforcement, engineering, emergency care, and environment.
In the two-day workshop, 44 senior traffic officers, 55 traffic inspectors/sub-inspectors, and 55 critical corridor team in-charges (traffic sub-inspectors) from 55 districts will be provided training on the latest methods of road accident investigation by Dr. Rohit Baluja, President, IRTE, along with his expert team.
With an aim to prevent and minimise road accident fatalities, the Zero Fatality District (ZFD) scheme was launched in November. In its first phase, 89 critical corridors and 3,233 critical crash locations were identified across 242 critical police stations in 20 districts.
In view of the positive results, under its second phase, 245 critical police stations with the highest accident rates have been identified in the remaining 55 districts of the state.
DGP Krishna said that continuous public awareness and effective enforcement are the most important factors in reducing road accidents.
“Awareness campaigns should run throughout the year, rather than being limited only to November designated as ‘Traffic Month’,” he said.
He also said that the installation of permanent hoardings at black spots with the cooperation of municipal bodies, and promotion through social media are essential measures for saving lives.
He shared the success of the ZFD pilot projects conducted on the Aligarh–Bulandshahr, Kanpur–Hamirpur, and Lucknow–Sitapur routes, where focused patrolling and in-depth investigation of accident causes led to a reduction in accidents ranging from 30 percent to 58 percent within just two months.
“Every traffic violation needs to be penalised without fail in order to establish the traffic rules,” he said.
DGP Krishna also spoke about making the implementation of “Zero Fatality Corridors” more effective, introducing mobile alerts for over-speeding, and making AI cameras and the automated challan system more practical and efficient.
Baluja said that investigations should be scientific, fact-based, and supported by technical evidence.
“Merely using terms like “over-speeding” or “negligence” is not sufficient,” he said.
He also suggested linking the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with the Motor Vehicles Act to build stronger legal cases.
