From chikankari to street food: UP wants Gen Z to tell its cities’ stories

Under its ‘Visit My State Uttar Pradesh’ campaign, the tourism department has invited young residents to become ‘cultural ambassadors’

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
3 min readLucknowAug 31, 2026 04:56 PM IST
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The Uttar Pradesh government is trying to woo Gen Z with a tourism pitch tailored to how the generation communicates — reels.

Under the UP Tourism Department’s ‘Visit My State Uttar Pradesh’ campaign, young residents have been invited to make 60-second reels showcasing what makes their hometowns special, from heritage, culture and food to traditions, people, hidden spots and local experiences.

Gen Z as ‘cultural ambassadors’

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the government wants “Gen Z and other young residents to become cultural ambassadors and present their cities in their own words”.

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“Uttar Pradesh’s cultural identity is reflected across every district, city and village. It can be experienced at celebrated destinations as well as through local food, crafts, festivals, traditions, people and stories… Gen Z’s voice can help travelers discover Uttar Pradesh in a more personal and engaging way,” he added.

What participants have to do

Each entry must be a reel of no more than 60 seconds. Participants must appear on camera, with their face and voice clearly visible and audible, and narrate their city’s story in their own words.

The video should be shot outdoors, with a tourist landmark or recognisable destination clearly visible in the background.

Entries can be recorded in Hindi or English and must conclude with the line, “Visit My State Uttar Pradesh.”

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Why reels?

The campaign is built around the way younger audiences discover places through short videos, personal recommendations and social media creators.

UP State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Amrit Abhijat, said the campaign “places residents at the centre of destination storytelling”.

“A 60-second reel can bring together a place, a personal voice and a local experience. A popular landmark can be presented through a fresh perspective, while local destinations can gain wider visibility. Together, these stories will present Uttar Pradesh as one connected journey across faith, heritage, nature, cuisine and craft,” said Abhijat, who is also Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs.

A resident of Lucknow, for instance, can speak about its cuisine, chikankari, old neighbourhoods or cultural spaces. Participants from Braj, Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and the Terai can showcase traditions and experiences from their own cities.

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How to participate

Participants can submit their entries through the online form. They can also refer to ‘Visit My State Uttar Pradesh’ videos available on UP Tourism’s social media platforms.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

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