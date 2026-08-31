From chikankari to street food: UP wants Gen Z to tell its cities’ stories

The Uttar Pradesh government is trying to woo Gen Z with a tourism pitch tailored to how the generation communicates — reels.

Under the UP Tourism Department’s ‘Visit My State Uttar Pradesh’ campaign, young residents have been invited to make 60-second reels showcasing what makes their hometowns special, from heritage, culture and food to traditions, people, hidden spots and local experiences.

Gen Z as ‘cultural ambassadors’

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the government wants “Gen Z and other young residents to become cultural ambassadors and present their cities in their own words”.

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“Uttar Pradesh’s cultural identity is reflected across every district, city and village. It can be experienced at celebrated destinations as well as through local food, crafts, festivals, traditions, people and stories… Gen Z’s voice can help travelers discover Uttar Pradesh in a more personal and engaging way,” he added.