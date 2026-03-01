UP to witness hotter-than-normal summer; heatwave days may rise in eastern, Terai regions

Meteorologists attributed the summer outlook to the gradual weakening of La Niña conditions over the equatorial Pacific. (Representative Image)

The Lucknow Meteorological Centre Saturday predicted a hotter-than-normal summer this year for Uttar Pradesh, with a possible increase in the number of heatwave days in eastern districts and the Terai belt during the latter part of the season.

Meteorologists attributed the summer outlook to the gradual weakening of La Niña conditions over the equatorial Pacific, which are expected to shift to neutral ENSO conditions during the season.

For March, the average monthly maximum temperature is expected to remain near normal across most parts of the state, and heatwave conditions are unlikely during the month. However, the overall summer period (March-May) is projected to record above-normal maximum temperatures, with minimum temperatures also expected to remain higher than usual.