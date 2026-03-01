UP to witness hotter-than-normal summer; heatwave days may rise in eastern, Terai regions

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Lucknow Meteorological Centre Saturday predicted a hotter-than-normal summer this year for Uttar Pradesh, with a possible increase in the number of heatwave days in eastern districts and the Terai belt during the latter part of the season.
Meteorologists attributed the summer outlook to the gradual weakening of La Niña conditions over the equatorial Pacific, which are expected to shift to neutral ENSO conditions during the season.
For March, the average monthly maximum temperature is expected to remain near normal across most parts of the state, and heatwave conditions are unlikely during the month. However, the overall summer period (March-May) is projected to record above-normal maximum temperatures, with minimum temperatures also expected to remain higher than usual.
Furthermore, strong northwesterly winds with speeds of 25-35 kmph are expected over the state for the first three to four days in March, preventing any significant change in temperatures during the Holi period.
Meanwhile, maximum temperature across most districts in the state has already crossed 30 degree Celsius, with average maximum temperature across the state being 31.7 degree Celsius, which is 3.6 degree Celsius above normal at this time of the year.
Weather experts also informed that the winter season recorded below-normal rainfall due to weak western disturbances, leading to higher temperatures across the state. The average maximum temperature remained 1-3 degree Celsius above normal, while the average minimum temperature was 1-2 degree Celsius higher than usual.
