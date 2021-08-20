UP to set up sports university in Meerut, adopt two games for 10 yrs

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Thursday felicitated India’s Tokyo Olympics medalists here at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, announced setting up of a sports university in Meerut, which will be named after Indian hockey great Major Dhyan Chand.

He also said that the UP government will adopt two games for the next 10 years. “Of the two sports to be adopted, one will be wrestling. The second will be selected soon by the Sports Department,” he said at the event attended by thousands of young athletes from all the 75 districts of the state.

“In every gram panchayat, we have started building open gyms… The state government will also build a wrestling academy in Lucknow,” the CM added.

Unlike in the past, he said, when the UP government used to felicitate and give monetary awards to Olympic medalists from the state, this time they decided to give awards to every Indian Olympic medalist. “When someone from the state won an Olympic medal, the UP government used to give Rs 6 crore for the gold medal, Rs 4 crore for silver and Rs 2 crore for bronze medal. Similarly, in team games every player used to get Rs 3 crore on winning gold, Rs 2 crore for silver and Rs 1 crore for bronze. However, the players played for the country and realising our moral duty, we decided to give Rs 2 crore to anyone from the country winning a gold medal, Rs 1.5 crore for winning silver and Rs 1 crore for bronze medal,” he said.

India’s sole gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra was given Rs 2 crore, silver medalists Ravi Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu were given Rs 1.5 crore each and three bronze medalists, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Bajrang Punia received Rs 1 crore each. Besides, all 19 members of the Indian hockey team were given Rs 1 crore each. Members of the women’s hockey team, who performed exceptionally well but finished fourth, were given Rs 50 lakh each. Golfer Aditi Ashok and wrestler Deepak Punia, who ended fourth in their respective games, were also given Rs 50 lakh each.

All 10 players from the state who participated in the Tokyo Olympics were Rs 25 lakh each. The coaches and technical staff of the players were also given monetary awards.