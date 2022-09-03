scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

UP to get State Capital Region on lines of NCR

Government sources said that while Lucknow has state-of-art facilities, there have been complaints of “unplanned” development in the adjoining districts. (File Photo)

On the lines of the National Capital Region in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh will have a State Capital Region comprising Lucknow and areas of nearby districts. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed officials to form such a region for planned development, the government said.

The chief minister also directed officials to expedite work on making Ayodhya a “solar city”, so that the temple town could give the message of “energy conservation” to the world.

At a review meeting of Housing and Urban Development Department, the chief minister directed officials to come up with a plan to form ‘UP State Capital Region’, comprising Lucknow and parts of neighbouring districts like Unnao, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat.

Sources in the government said that while Capital Lucknow has state-of-art facilities, there have been complaints of “unplanned” development and an increase in population in the adjoining districts.

The chief minister directed officials to submit a detailed action plan for developing the State Capital Region at the earliest, an official said.

The Lucknow Development Authority and Lucknow Municpal Corporation were also asked to start work on developing “a Lucknow Green Corridor” and undertake an action plan on reviving wetlands in Butler Lake as well as CG City areas.

Adityanath also instructed officials to prepare a proposal for the next phase of Lucknow Metro and present it within a week.

“Instructions were also given to expedite construction of a world-class convention centre in Lucknow, spread over 35 acres and having the capacity to hold international level events,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also asked officials to expedite work on the development projects in Ayodhya, where a grand Ram Temple is being constructed, including making it a “solar city” with the idea to give the temple town a “unique identity” in terms of energy conservation.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure a “cultural mapping” of Ramayana and prepare an action plan for the construction of the Ramayana Galleries along the “Ram Van Gaman Path”.

The chief minister also instructed officials to complete the work of rejuvenation, conservation operation and maintenance of eight kunds (ponds) in Ayodhya, including Brahma Kund, Sandhya Kund, Manumuni Kund, Vidya Kund, Agni Kund, Sita Kund, Dasharatha Kund, Khajua Kund.

Ahead of Cong’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nadda’s dig: ‘pehle party toh jod lo’

