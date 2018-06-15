Uttar Pradesh: To ease load, 4 inspectors each at 414 police stations

UP DGP and other senior police officials conduct a security drill in Lucknow ahead of Eid, on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) UP DGP and other senior police officials conduct a security drill in Lucknow ahead of Eid, on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Four inspector-rank officers would be posted each at 414 out of Uttar Pradesh’s 1,465 police stations in the first such arrangement in the state to ease pressure on police officers and help them deal with crime. Uttar Pradesh police chief Om Prakash Singh issued orders in this regard on Thursday.

Officials said the senior most among four inspector-rank officers at the 414 police stations will be designated as station house officers (SHOs). The other three will be the deputies and known as additional SHOs.

Sources said Singh’s circular has been sent to district police chiefs and their supervising officers, who would implement the directive after the Eid festival.

The move was ordered on the basis of an additional director general Ashutosh Pandey-led panel’s report to Singh.

Pandey said the new system would be implemented at police stations where circle officers have their offices. “…there are 414 such police stations. These are generally bigger police stations….”

He said they have done proper codification at the police station level for the first time. “This would ease pressure on police officers and help them in dealing with challenges we face in handling crime,” Pandey said.

Pandey ruled out the possibility of “ego clash” between SHOs of the same rank since there will be clear classification of work. “…we have clearly defined who will do what.”

In a press release, Singh said SHOs would supervise works of additional SHOs and senior sub-inspectors besides sanctioning leaves and dealing with heinous crimes and investigations. Former police chief Arun Kumar Gupta called the new system a good idea and said it might work for the betterment of the police services.

“There is a possibility of misuse also if there is not enough transparency in the appointments,’’ he said.

“There always are problems when we start something new. But the problems can be solved with time. Sometimes we feel that our inspectors are over-burdened and this might unburden them.”

