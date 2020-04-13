UP to begin pool testing of coronavirus suspects, claims first state to do so

Migrants at a shelter home at Radha Swami Satsang Vyas, Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow. The migrants, on their way from Aligarh to Bihar, were stopped at the Lucknow border on Sunday. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav) Migrants at a shelter home at Radha Swami Satsang Vyas, Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow. The migrants, on their way from Aligarh to Bihar, were stopped at the Lucknow border on Sunday. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Beginning Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh will begin pool testing of coronavirus suspects to expedite COVID-19 testing, claiming it is the first state in the country to do so. The clearance for the same has been granted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The state reported 67 new positive cases in the past 24 hours taking the total count to 550 cases.

Principal Secretary, Health, UP, Amit Mohan Prasad said under this method, multiple swab samples will be collected and tested in a pool, of people who have completed the 14-day quarantine period. Individual tests of samples would be required only in case any pool tests positive. “From tomorrow, we will begin pool testing. The UP government has got permission from ICMR for it,” he added.

In a significant decision, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi informed that the district magistrates are being instructed to make arrangements for such people, who are in the quarantine facilities and live in the same district, to go home after medical tests. He said the DMs have been asked to ensure such people are self-quarantined in their homes and are monitored regularly.

He said the DMs are also being asked to send home those who have completed their 14-day quarantine in a planned manner and also provide them food grains and relief materials. However, all those living outside the state cannot return yet.

Additional CS Awasthi also informed that 162 hotspots have been identified in 15 districts in the first phase, while 62 hotspots have been identified in the remaining 25 districts. He also said that about 9.78 lakh people live in about 1.71 lakh houses in the hotspots areas of 15 districts, which were sealed in the first phase.

Awasthi also informed that while a special committee formed by the Chief Minister under the chairmanship of ministers has started holding meetings, instructions have been given to the committee looking after infrastructure and construction to reach out to investors who might be interested in incentives as many may have lost interest in China.

The UP government Monday also started telemedicine facility on helpline number 18001805145.

