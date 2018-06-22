UP: Tiff over bills triggers clash between Thakur, Dalit groups

An argument between the village head’s son and the owners of a shop over pending dues allegedly triggered the violence. (Representational) An argument between the village head’s son and the owners of a shop over pending dues allegedly triggered the violence. (Representational)

Two shops were vandalised and five persons were injured in a clash between members of the Dalit and Thakur communities in Ghazipur district’s Nawali village Tuesday, police said. An argument between the village head’s son and the owners of a shop over pending dues allegedly triggered the violence.

Both groups indulged in brick-batting and damaged several vehicles for over an hour before the police team reached the spot and dispersed them. Five people were arrested while the station officer (SO) of Revatipur police station was transferred on grounds of negligence after two BJP MLAs staged a dharna Wednesday, claiming that the police “misbehaved” with village head Vimla Singh’s husband Lal Bahadur Singh as well as women residents, and vandalised many houses.

“At around 8 pm on Tuesday, family members of Vimla Singh went to a mobile recharge shop owned by Bablu and Raju, who belong to the Dalit community. Bablu and Raju had an argument with Vimla’s son Pradeep over pending dues. The argument soon turned into a clash, with people from both sides joining the row. The groups indulged in brick-batting and even attacked a police team,” said Ghazipur SP Somen Barma.

“An FIR was lodged against over a dozen unidentified villagers under IPC sections. Of the five arrested, two belong to the Thakur community and three are Dalits. I have removed SO of Revatipur police station and sent him to Police Lines as he could not control the situation,” he added.

On Wednesday, BJP MLAs from Mohammadabad and Jamania constituencies, Alka Rai and Sunita Singh, sat on a dharna demanding action against Ram Bahadur Chaudhary, SO of Revatipur police station, and Krishnakant Saroj, circle officer (CO) of Kasimabad area.

BJP MLA Alka Rai said that Wednesday, some women of the village alleged that police teams led by the SO and CO came to their houses, picked up valuables and misbehaved with them. “They have also alleged that the police manhandled the village pradhan’s husband and vandalised his house,” Rai added. “We are verifying these allegations,” said the Ghazipur SP.

