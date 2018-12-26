UP: Throat slit, woman’s body found in Unnao village

A 21-year-old woman from Sevak Khera village in Unnao district was murdered on Monday. Police have taken three youths for questioning in connection with the case.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Goldie Yadav, a graduate who was preparing for Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination.

The victim’s family told police that Goldie had left home to relieve herself early Monday morning, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Station Officer, Maurawan police station, said. When she did not return, they started searching for her. Her body was later found in a nearby field.

The victim’s throat was slit with sharp-edged weapon, added Mishra. The officer further said, “The autopsy report stated the death caused due to the throat slit and excessive bleeding. There was no sexual assault as per the report.” Goldie’s brother, Dheeraj Kumar, lodged a complaint against unidentified persons. The family ruled out the possibility of any enmity, said police. Police also suspect the murder could be related to a love affair.