UP: Three Unnao cops charged with murder of 18-year-old vegetable seller

Three police officials in Unnao district were charged with murder on Friday after the family of an 18-year-old vegetable vendor alleged that the police picked him up from a market in the afternoon and beat him so hard that he died of his injuries.

The police initially said Faisal Hussain prima facie died of a heart attack. He had been brought to the Bangar Mau police station with others for violating curfew norms, they added. Later in the day, the police said constables Vijay Choudhary and Seemavat, and home guard Satya Prakash had been charged with murder. “All three were already suspended soon after the incident. It was lodged based on the complaint from family,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh.

Faisal’s uncle Meraj told the media that his nephew was selling vegetables in the market when policemen came and slapped him a few times. “Then they took him to the police station on their motorcycle. They beat him at the police station too and he died there,” he alleged.

The teenager’s cousin Salman told reporters, “…A vegetable vendor was taken from the market and was beaten up on the way, and then they killed him at the police station. Then they [policemen] left him at the hospital and fled… The constable should face action under the IPC section for murder. All officials at the police station should face action…”

Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Kulkarni told The Indian Express that Faisal was brought to the police station for violating curfew norms. “Around 2 pm on Friday, he was brought from the vegetable market to the police station, which is less than a kilometre. He was not at the police station for more than an hour and he fell sick and was taken to the hospital, where he died. Doctors say prima facie it seems he died due to a heart attack. A post-mortem examination will be conducted and that will bring out more details about the cause of death.”

Local people and the greengrocer’s family members placed his body on the Unnao-Bangarmau-Hardoi road to protest against his alleged murder. The protest was going on when reports last came in. “They are demanding compensation for the family as Faisal was the sole breadwinner. The situation is under control, and heavy police force has been deployed in the area,” said an official.

ASP Singh added, “The police force has been deployed. The law-and-order situation is under control.”

Dr Sunil Kumar from the local community health centre said Faisal “was brought by policemen in a very bad condition”. The 18-year-old complained of stomach ache, according to Kumar, who added, “Seeing his condition, we referred him. Before the vehicle could come to take him, he died… Because he was very serious, we could not see if he had injuries and we thought it was best to treat him first.”