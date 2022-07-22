UP: Three policemen suspended over kanwariyas death

Days after a roadways bus crushed two kanwariyas to death in Amroha district, a Sub Inspector of Police and two constables were suspended on Thursday on charges of laxity. Police said an inquiry is also underway in connection with the case.

Superintendent of Police (Amroha) Aditya Langeh ordered the suspension of Sub-Inspector Dharampal Singh and constables Hemant Kumar and Nitin Kumar. He also ordered Didauli police station in charge to be transferred to Mau district for alleged laxity.

“An inquiry is underway and all measures are being taken to ensure that the kanwariyas do not face hassles in their journey to Haridwar,” said the SP .

Police also said that the bus driver Mohammed Naseer has been arrested and sent to jail.

On July 18, a roadways bus crushed two kanwariyas to death after ramming their motorcycle on National Highway-9 in Nilikehri village in Amroha district. The deceased Rahul and Gaurav were residents of Moradabad.