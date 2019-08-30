UP: Three more assaulted by mob over suspicion of child-lifting

Three people, including a mentally-challenged man, were assaulted in separate incidents of mob violence in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours on the suspicion that they were child-lifters.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh on Wednesday appealed to people to not pay heed to rumours of child-lifting and not to indulge in violence. The DGP has directed SPs of all districts to take strict action in such cases and to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against those involved.

The mentally-challenged man (25), was assaulted in Dhanori village of Rampur district. “The victim, Hasan Ali, is deaf and mute and mentally challenged. On Wednesday, he ventured out of Khainpur village, where he lives, and reached Dhanori. People there did not recognise him and suspected him to be a child-lifter. A crowd of 70-odd people assaulted him. He has suffered serious injuries, but is out of danger,” said SHO, Swar police station, Satendra Kumar. He said they have lodged an FIR under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder).

“We have arrested seven people and are searching for seven others named in the FIR,” he said. Asked if NSA has been invoked, he said, “We will see if it needs to be invoked after the primary probe.”

In another incident, two people were assaulted in Shakuapur village of Ambedkar Nagar district.

SHO, Ibrahimpur police station, Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “On Thursday, one Pawan (18) was seen talking to minor girl. The girl was crying after being rebuked by her mother and Pawan asked her if she is fine. Some people mistook him for a child-lifter and assaulted him. They then called Shrawan (26), at whose house Pawan lives on rent and assaulted him too.” The SHO added: “We have arrested three accused and are trying to identify the others.”

Police have lodged an FIR under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). SP, Ambedkar Nagar, Virendra Kumar Mishra, said, “We will invoke NSA, if needed, after initial probe.”