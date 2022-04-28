UP: Three killed, six hurt in accident

April 28, 2022 1:25:42 pm
Three members of a family, including a toddler, were killed while six others injured when a car overturned and hit by another vehicle on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place near Nasirpur village in the Bangarmau area on Wednesday night when a car going to Gonda from Rajasthan jumped to the other lane and overturned before being hit by another car, Additional SP Shashi Shekhar Singh said.
He said three people were killed and six others injured.
All nine people were members of the same family, which belongs to Gonda district.
Best of Express Premium
Those killed were identified as Pawan (23), Chintan (18) and six-month-old Khyati, police said. The injured were referred to Lucknow for treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-