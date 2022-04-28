scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

UP: Three killed, six hurt in accident

The incident took place near Nasirpur village in the Bangarmau area on Wednesday night when a car going to Gonda from Rajasthan jumped to the other lane and overturned before being hit by another car, Additional SP Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

By: PTI |
April 28, 2022 1:25:42 pm
All nine people were members of the same family, which belongs to Gonda district.

Three members of a family, including a toddler, were killed while six others injured when a car overturned and hit by another vehicle on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Nasirpur village in the Bangarmau area on Wednesday night when a car going to Gonda from Rajasthan jumped to the other lane and overturned before being hit by another car, Additional SP Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

He said three people were killed and six others injured.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

All nine people were members of the same family, which belongs to Gonda district.

More from Lucknow

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...Premium
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...
Heat wave, low coal stocks, delayed pay...Premium
Heat wave, low coal stocks, delayed pay...
Explained: For state governments, why c...Premium
Explained: For state governments, why c...
More Premium Stories

Those killed were identified as Pawan (23), Chintan (18) and six-month-old Khyati, police said. The injured were referred to Lucknow for treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement