UP: Three held for murder of journalist in road rage

A day after a 27-year-old journalist was killed allegedly in a road rage incident in Saharanpur district, police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur) Akash Tomar said that the three accused, travelling in a car, beat up local journalist Sudhir Saini, who was riding on a motorbike, after an argument over the motorbike overtaking the car.

“The accused, identified as Jahangir, Farman and Mannan beat up the journalist and left him lying in a nearby pond. He was found by locals who took him to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment,” the SSP said, adding that all the three accused have been arrested.

“We are looking into the criminal history of the three accused. So far, no previous criminal case has come to light against the three. We will book them under other serious charges like National Security Act (NSA), Gangster’s Act and Goonda Act depending on our investigation,” said the SSP.

At present, the three have been booked for murder (IPC Section 302).

The incident took place under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits. Saini used to work with a local newspaper, Shah Times. A police officer said that the accused work as daily wage labourer and hail from Saharanpur district. The car in which they were travelling has been impounded, the officer said.