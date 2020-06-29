UP: Three districts pushing up Covid count

On Sunday too, the three districts reported the highest jump with 82, 60 and 43 new cases, respectively. (Representational) On Sunday too, the three districts reported the highest jump with 82, 60 and 43 new cases, respectively. (Representational)

Even as 4,416 new cases of novel coronavirus were added this week ending Sunday, taking the total case count to 22,147, the weekly average growth rate of infection dropped to 3.5 per cent from last week’s 5 per cent, in a sign of recovery in many hotspot districts such as Agra and Kanpur Nagar.

The weekly data shows that the three districts – two NCR districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, and Lucknow – led the Covid surge in the state. The three districts formed nearly 35 per cent the new cases —1,520 — in the last seven days. Consequently, these three districts are the top three districts in active cases: Noida with 910, neighbouring Ghaziabad with 715 and Capital Lucknow with 411 cases.

On Sunday too, the three districts reported the highest jump with 82, 60 and 43 new cases, respectively.

Notably, both Agra and Kanpur Nagar, which had seen a surge in the infection in the past few weeks have shown a remarkable drop in the number of cases. The weekly increase in the number of new cases in Agra dropped to 59, while Kanpur Nagar recorded 139 cases, down from last week’s addition of 257 new cases. However, Agra continues to have the highest fatality rate at over 7 per cent.

The week also a marginal drop in the state’s fatality rate, which dropped below 3 per cent, matching the June 16 level of 2.97%.

All the major hotspot districts, including Meerut, reported deaths in single digits this week. Agra still has the highest number of deaths at 87, followed by Meerut (81), Ghaziabad (50) and Kanpur Nagar (45). On Sunday, the total toll increased to 660, with 11 more deaths.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, “Our surveillance work is going on constantly. Till now, in 23,604 areas, we have done surveillance work. We have surveyed more than one crore houses. Now, we are taking surveillance work to another level. From July, we will start a huge programme which will start the Meerut zone and will cover all other zones too. Like the door-to-door campaign of pulse polio programme, we will get all the houses surveyed and identify SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) cases. Apart from this, in all areas, we will identify cases of comorbidities, like diabetes, hypertension, kidney ailment, cancer among others.”

