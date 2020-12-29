UP: Three Covid+ve prisoners who escaped from Bulandshahr hospital caught, one still absconding

One of them, police said, had gone straight to his house and was caught there.

Three of the four Covid-positive prisoners who had escaped from a Level-2 hospital in Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr district on Sunday night have been caught, police said on Monday. One of them is absconding.

According to police, the four had escaped from the hospital by removing the hasp of the door. “From the second-floor room where they were kept, there was a door locked from inside, leading to the stairs. On Sunday evening, they removed the hasp of the door and escaped through the terrace. Soon after getting the information about their escape, police launched a search operation and caught three of them – Monu (28), his brother Rinku (31) and one Yameen (19). The fourth prisoner Arshad (25) is still to be caught,” Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said.

One of them, police said, had gone straight to his house and was caught there. The other two were in touch with him and they were found within two hours of their escape from the hospital.

All the four were arrested on December 19 – three from Khurja Nagar area and one from Kotwali Dehat. Among the four, two were arrested in a cheating case, one for molestation and the fourth for theft. “The same day, they were sent for medical test and were found to be Covid positive. They were then admitted to an L-2 hospital and police personnel were deployed outside the hospital,” the SSP said.

All the four have been now booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act and IPC sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) in a fresh FIR, said police.

21 inmates of Bareilly jail test positive

As many as 49 fresh cases were reported from Bareilly district with 21 that of inmates in Bareilly Central Jail. DIG of Bareilly Central Jail Anand Pandey said, “Every Sunday, routine check-up is done, and 21 inmates have tested positive. They have been put in another barrack in the jail, and they are being treated.” PTI