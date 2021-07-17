UP: Three ‘Ansar men’ sent to 7-day police custody

The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) will now confront all five accused in front of each other.

A local court here on Friday sent three suspected operatives of al Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind (AGH) to seven days of police custody.

The police arrested Shakeel (35), Mohammad Mustakeem (44) and Mohammad Moid (29), all residents of Lucknow, two days ago in connection with an alleged terror plot. Their names had cropped up during the interrogation of Minhaz Ahmed (30) and Maseeruddin alias Mushir (50) who were arrested on Sunday for allegedly planning to carry out blasts and suicide bombings across the state.

The investigators sought the custody of the three to collect information about other members of the group, and those who provided them logistic help. The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) will now confront all five accused in front of each other.

The police have claimed that the accused collected explosives and weapons from Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Chandauli. They will be taken to the places where they allegedly purchased the explosives and weapons.