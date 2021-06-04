UP: Third day in a row, each district records fewer than 100 new cases

The number of fresh cases of Covid-19 in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh remained below 100 for the third consecutive day on Thursday, as a result of which the state reported just 1,268 new cases in the last 24 hours. At least 4,260 patients recovered during the same period, further pushing down the active case count to 25,546 by Thursday.

According to the official data released by the state, UP reported 108 new Covid deaths, and so far 20,895 people succumbed to the virus since April last yea. With the number of new cases declining and recovery rate rising upwards,

partial lockdown is being enforced in just in 10 districts at present.

Earlier on Sunday, the state government had decided to relax the partial Covid curfew in districts with less than 600 active cases. According to the order, Covid curfew will be imposed if the number of active cases in any of the 55 districts crosses the 600-mark. Similarly, if the number of active cases in a district goes below 600 as per the daily Covid report released by the Health Department, it will automatically be entitled to curfew relaxations. Till Sunday, there were only 55 districts with less than 600 cases. However, by Thursday the number of districts rose to 65.

The weekend and night curfews will continue in all the districts.