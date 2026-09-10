UP textiles reaching global markets, says Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

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Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak addressed the closing ceremony of the two-day “UP TEX-2026” on Wednesday organised by the Handloom and Textiles Industry Department in Lucknow.
The Deputy CM said that textiles were already established in the state, but they could not get a market. “Today, the textiles of Uttar Pradesh are reaching the country and the world. Considerable investment is also coming into the state regarding the textile industry,” he said.
Pathak added, “The rich handloom and textile tradition of Uttar Pradesh is not only our cultural heritage but an important basis of livelihood for lakhs of artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs. It is the resolve of our government that, while empowering the weavers and handicraft artisans, their skills should be taken to the global market.”
Govt doctors can now serve till 70 through reappointment
Pathak also announced that government doctors in the state will now be able to continue providing services through reappointment until the age of 70. Pathak said the move is aimed at strengthening healthcare services in the state. Government hospitals, CHCs and PHCs receive a large number of patients daily. Extending the services of experienced doctors would provide patients with better medical treatment and ease pressure on hospitals and health centres.
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