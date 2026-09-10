UP textiles reaching global markets, says Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak addressed the closing ceremony of the two-day “UP TEX-2026” on Wednesday organised by the Handloom and Textiles Industry Department in Lucknow.

The Deputy CM said that textiles were already established in the state, but they could not get a market. “Today, the textiles of Uttar Pradesh are reaching the country and the world. Considerable investment is also coming into the state regarding the textile industry,” he said.

Pathak added, “The rich handloom and textile tradition of Uttar Pradesh is not only our cultural heritage but an important basis of livelihood for lakhs of artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs. It is the resolve of our government that, while empowering the weavers and handicraft artisans, their skills should be taken to the global market.”