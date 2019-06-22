UP: Teenager ends life days after surviving rape bid in Baghpat

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Baghpat Thursday. She was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Advertising

As per the FIR registered by the victim’s father, she had come to the Baghpat village four days ago and two local youths tried to molest her at the house of a relative. However, they were overpowered by local residents when she victim raised an alarm. Both suspects were arrested.

The deceased was from a village in Ghaziabad and left a suicide note in which she wrote that she could no longer face the humiliation in the village since the incident and was taking the extreme step as she had no other option,the police said.

“My daughter was a bright student and had scored 85 per cent marks in UP Board’s High school examination.She used to talk to me daily since she had gone to her relative’s house on June 18 .She spoke to me on Thursday too and told me about the stalkers and the failed rape bid,” said the father in the FIR

“We have arrested the two accused persons and the body of the victim was handed over to her family members Friday.The accused have been arrested under relevant IPC sections including 376(rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said Ranvijay Singh, Additional SP, Baghpat.