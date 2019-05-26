UP: Teen raped in field, hunt on for 22-year-old suspect

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl was raped by a 22-year-old man in Basti district Friday, police said. The suspect is absconding. The girl was discharged from a local hospital Saturday.

“Around 2 pm Friday, the girl had gone to relieve herself in the field when Chandan approached her. He fled after the crime. The girl, who was bleeding, managed to return home and family members took her to hospital,” said Yashwant Singh, Station House Officer, Chhawani police station.

Singh said a medical examination of the victim confirmed sexual assault and that a search was on for the suspect.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the suspect.