UP teen murder: Boy records sister’s final moments before alleged killing

The police said the incident took place after the accused was found inside the victim’s house while she was alone. (Representative Image)

A 14-year-old boy allegedly filmed the final moments of his elder sister’s life as she was strangled with a scarf by a neighbour inside their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli.

The police have arrested the accused, identified as Ali Mohammad, 22.

The police said the incident took place after the accused was found inside the victim’s house while she was alone on Friday. When confronted by her mother, the 17-year-old victim allegedly denied inviting the accused over and claimed he had entered the house forcibly. Tensions escalated after the mother allegedly threatened to call the police and implicate the accused in a sexual assault case.