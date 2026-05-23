UP teen murder: Boy records sister’s final moments before alleged killing

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A 14-year-old boy allegedly filmed the final moments of his elder sister’s life as she was strangled with a scarf by a neighbour inside their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli.
The police have arrested the accused, identified as Ali Mohammad, 22.
The police said the incident took place after the accused was found inside the victim’s house while she was alone on Friday. When confronted by her mother, the 17-year-old victim allegedly denied inviting the accused over and claimed he had entered the house forcibly. Tensions escalated after the mother allegedly threatened to call the police and implicate the accused in a sexual assault case.
“To strengthen the allegation, the mother pushed her daughter into the room where the youth was present and locked it from outside,” a police officer said.
The mother then contacted the police control room. “Meanwhile, the victim and the accused got into a heated argument inside the room. The youth allegedly told her that her changing statements could land him in a false case. The victim repeatedly asked her mother to open the door, but she did not,” added the police officer.
The officer further said, “Meanwhile, the victim’s younger brother began recording what was happening inside the room where the teenager and Ali Mohammad had been confined. During the argument, Ali Mohammad allegedly, in a fit of rage, strangled the girl with her scarf. The incident was captured on the mobile phone.” The victim’s brother was shooting from a window outside the room.
“The video, which is around two minutes long, will be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination,” said N P Singh, Superintendent of Police, Shamli.
The victim was the third among the complainant’s 11 children. She and the accused were neighbours and belonged to the same community.
The police said when they arrived, they found the teenager lying unconscious on the floor. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
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