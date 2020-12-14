UP: Teen held for murder of six-year-old in Maharajganj

According to police, the victim and the alleged killer are related and their houses are located in the same neighbourhood.

Claiming to have solved the case of kidnapping of a six-year-old boy in Maharajganj, police on Sunday said that they have detained a Class IX student for allegedly killing the boy and burying the body in a field nearby.

Police have exhumed a body and sent it for autopsy. According to police, the victim and the alleged killer are related and their houses are located in the same neighbourhood.

“The boy (Class IX student) has said that he was unhappy with the victim’s family as they used to make remarks on him. To teach them a lesson, he allegedly killed the six-year-old and buried the body,” said the local SHO.

However, residents of the area protested against the detention of the Class IX student, accusing police of framing him.

The SHO said that the Class IX boy has confessed to the crime and based on his inputs, they located the body of the six-year-old. Residents withdrew their agitation only after the police showed them evidence against the boy, said the SHO, adding that situation was now under control.

On Wednesday, the mother of the six-year-old had filed a complaint with the police, stating that her son had gone missing while playing outside the house. Later that night, a stone wrapped with a letter was thrown in the victim’s house. In the letter, a demand of Rs 50 lakh was made for the safe release of the boy.

“During our probe, it came to light that the six-year-old was last spotted with the Class IX student. He was brought to the police station. During questioning, he confessed to the crime and gave us the location of the body. Based on his information, we dug a field, which is around 100 metres from the victim’s house and recovered a body… The Class IX student had killed the six-year-old just 20 minutes after kidnapping him,” the SHO said.

“He will be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board,” the SHO added.

