UP: Teen dead, family alleges rape

The Pilibhit police has recovered the body of a teenage girl from a sugarcane filed in Pilibhit, officials said on Sunday. The body was found late Saturday evening. The girl’s family has alleged she was kidnapped and gang-raped by assailants.

The police said the 16-year-old victim, a Class 12 student, was on her way back from tuition classes when she was attacked. A panel of doctors has conducted the autopsy and the report is still awaited.

Sources said injury marks were found on the body and a piece of cloth was stuffed into her mouth. The police said the girl’s books and bicycle were found lying near the place her body was found.

Though the police have detained six people for questioning, no one has been arrested so far. An FIR has been registered against one named and several unidentified people on charges of gangrape and other crimes. The police have also invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

Angry over the girl’s death, her family started a protest and has refused to conduct her last rites till the culprits are arrested. As per the last reports, senior police officers were trying to pacify them.

The police said the girl left her home for coaching classes on Saturday morning on her bicycle. After attending the classes, she went to school. When she did not return home, her family started looking for her. Later, they went to the police station and got a case registered against a youth. The girl’s father alleged that she used to talk to the youth and added that he suspects him of abducting her.

After the body was recovered, the police added gangrape, kidnapping and destruction of evidence charges to the FIR.