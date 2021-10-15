UP teen alleges rape by 28: Cops arrest 7, including victim’s father, SP, BSP leaders

The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district have arrested seven people who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl over the last five years. Those arrested include the victim’s father and district presidents of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

The student of class XI had accused 28 people of allegedly raping her. Besides the father and the political leaders, the victim’s relatives and local residents are among the accused.

The police have got the girl medically examined. They have also recorded her statement before a magistrate.

“We have so far arrested seven persons including the girl’s father and district presidents of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party,” said a police officer.

This officer added that the girl’s mother had accused her husband of sexually assaulting their 10-year-old son as well.

The police have provided security to the victim and her family.

According to the police, the victim, along with her mother, visited a police station in Lalitpur on October 12 and alleged that she was gangraped over the last five years.

The girl alleged that when she was in class VI, her father raped her after forcibly showing her pornographic videos, said the police.

Later, he took her to different hotels in the town where multiple people raped her. She had remained silent in the face of threats from her father. Later, she confided in her mother, said the police.

The police have registered an FIR on multiple charges, including gang rape, against 25 named and three unidentified people.

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said the police are collecting records and CCTVs footage from the hotels where the teen was sexually assaulted.