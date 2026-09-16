UP school teacher shot dead for ‘promoting love jihad’, accused surrenders

The teacher was allegedly shot dead near his school by a farmer who later surrendered to police (Image generated using AI).

A 43-year-old government primary school teacher was allegedly shot dead near his school in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district Tuesday by a farmer who accused him of promoting “love jihad“.

The victim, Naushad Ahmed, posted at a primary school in the Purushottampur village, was on his way home from school in the afternoon when the alleged attack occurred. A police team rushed to the scene and recovered Ahmed’s body, which bore bullet injuries.

The police said the assailant had been lying in wait for the teacher and opened fire as soon as he arrived, before fleeing on a motorcycle. Ahmed was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.