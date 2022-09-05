scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

UP teacher assaults Dalit student for touching his bike, booked

Ballia’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Mani Ram Singh, said the teacher, 43, was suspended after allegations against him were found to be true during a preliminary inquiry.

UP teacher assaults Dalit student, UP teacher assaults Dalit student for touching his bike, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice have booked the teacher but not arrested him yet.

A government school teacher in Ballia allegedly thrashed an 11-year-old Dalit student and locked him inside a classroom after the boy touched his motorcycle, police said on Sunday.

Police have booked the teacher but not arrested him yet.

Ballia’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Mani Ram Singh, said the teacher, 43, was suspended after allegations against him were found to be true during a preliminary inquiry.

According to the student’s mother, her son, who studies in Class VI, came late from school on Friday. “When I asked him why he came home late, he told me about the incident in the school. He said that during the interval, he touched the motorcycle of a teacher. Irked over it, the teacher abused him and beat him up badly. Later, the teacher locked my son inside an empty room… After the school got over, the teacher allowed my son to return home. The teacher also made casteist remarks.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited

The mother said that after knowing about the incident, she called the school principal. “I asked him why my son was harassed and beaten up in his presence. When he did not give any specific reply, I told him to register an FIR with the police. The principal requested me not to escalate the matter,” said the mother. The student’s father works as a labourer in Gujarat.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

On Saturday, villagers protested outside the school and demanded the suspension and arrest of the accused teacher. The matter was resolved when officials of district administration and police reached the spot and assured action against the teacher.

Despite repeated attempts, the school principal was not available for comment.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

The FIR against the school teacher has been lodged on charges of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement. Police have invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused teacher.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:25:55 am
Next Story

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement