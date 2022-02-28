UP: Surgeon shot at in Bareilly, one held

A surgeon and the chancellor of a private university was allegedly shot at while he was returning home from his hospital in Bareilly on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Dr Keshav Kumar Agarwal (66) had stopped at a temple on his way home when he was attacked by a group of men. They fled the spot in a car and his driver took him to the hospital and his condition is now stable, police said.

An FIR against unidentified persons has been lodged at Baradari police station. “A person has been detained,” they added. “The assailants might have observed the surgeon’s schedule before executing the crime,” said ASP, Bareilly, Ravindra Kumar.