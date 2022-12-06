UP supplementary budget: focus on heritage, industry

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 33,769 crore in the Assembly aimed at boosting urbanisation, industrialisation and developing religious heritage sites in the state. The policy shift is a part of the Yogi Adityanath-led government’s efforts to re-brand Uttar Pradesh ahead of local body elections and the Global Investors Summit.

Of the Rs 33,769-crore corpus, Rs 14,000 crore has been allocated for new schemes. Another Rs 296.56 crore has been proposed for organising the UP Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year. With the corpus for the Global Investors Summit in the supplementary budget, the government said that it aims to build a $1-trillion economy in the state. To that end, a provision has been made for a reimbursement of Rs 14.35 crore to the consultancy agency hired to guide the government.

The government will set aside Rs 4,000 crore for infrastructure and overall development of “new cities”. It will also be allotting funds for incentives promised under the new policies announced for sectors like tourism, electric vehicles, solar power, startups and setting up industrial parks. A Rs 300-crore corpus will be allocated for providing financial assistance to investors investing in setting up industrial parks, while another Rs 100 crore will go towards incentives linked with establishing startups. The supplementary budget includes a provision of Rs 899 crore for the Smart City mission.

In its supplementary budget, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore for subsidies under the newly announced electric vehicles policy, while another Rs 200 crore have been sought for purchase of 1,000 new buses. The government has raised a demand of Rs 20 crore for developing eco-tourism in the state and Rs 1-crore provision for developing the Kukrail Night Safari. In tandem with the government’s plan to set up solar cities under the new Solar Policy 2022, a provision of Rs 2.5 crore has been made for development of Ayodhya Solar City.

In a move that will significantly impact industrial development in the state, the budget features a provision of Rs 800 crore for giving out loans to different Industrial Development Authorities in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, Rs 5,900 crore will be set aside for funding projects and schemes in the power sector.

With four cities in Uttar Pradesh – Varanasi, Noida, Agra and Lucknow – scheduled to host events for the G20 Leadership Summit next year, a provision of Rs 25 crore has been made in the supplementary budget for these events. The budget Rs 804 crore provision has been made for developing information and communication services.

A provision of Rs 2,337 crore has been made for constructing and ramping up roads in the state. In addition, Rs 155 crore will be set aside for developing roads built by the Ganna Vikas Parishad. As part of the government’s efforts to promote sports in rural areas of the state, Rs 15 crore has been set aside for building and developing stadiums and open gyms.

The supplementary budget also features a provision of Rs 190 crore for farm loan subsidies.

Continuing with its push for spiritual tourism, the government plans on spending Rs 5 crore for developing places surrounding religious attractions like developing roads and amenities at the Ved Vigyan Centre at Naimisharanya.

With an eye on the Maha Kumbh that will be organised in Prayagraj in 2025, the government has allocated a sum of Rs 521 crore for preparations of the grand event. Then, Rs 50 crore has been set aside for expansion and beautification of roads leading to places of religious significance. A Rs 10-crore provision has been made for development of amenities and infrastructure of the three temples – Maa Vindhyavasini, Ma Ashtabhuja and Ma Kali temples – in Vindhyachal region in Mirzapur district.