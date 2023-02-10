At UP summit, PM Modi talks of ‘changing aspirations’, tells investors ‘state with 25 crore people waiting for you’

Inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told investors that an “aspirational society” is awaiting them in the state with a 25 crore population, just like India.

Personally welcoming investors not just as the Prime Minister but also as an MP from the state, PM Modi assured investors that every “credible voice” in the world is optimistic about the ascending course of the Indian economy as it has not only shown resilience in the face of the pandemic and war but also showed rapid recovery.

Speaking about the “big change” in the aspiration of people in India, PM Modi said, “Bharat ke samaj ki aspirations mein ek bada badlav dekhne ko mil raha hai. Aaj Bharat ka har ek nagrik jyada se jyada vikas hote dekhna chahta hai. Woh Bharat ko jald se jald viksit hote dekhna chahta hai (There is a paradigm shift in the aspiration of India’s society. Today, every citizen of India wants to see more and more development. They want to see Bharat as a developed nation as soon as possible).”

PM Modi told industrialists that just like India, a huge aspirational society is waiting for them in Uttar Pradesh. “Mat bhuliye aaj aap jis rajya mein baithe hain uski abadi 25 crore hai.. Duniya ke bade bade deshon se jyada samartha, akele Uttar Pradesh mein hai. Pure Bharat ki tarah aaj UP mein ek bahut badi aspirational society apka intezar kar rahi hai, (Don’t forget that the state you are sitting in today has a population of 25 crore… More than any country in the world, there is more power in Uttar Pradesh alone. Just like India, today a very important aspirational society is waiting for you in UP),” he said.

He said that every citizen of the country wants to take the path of development and wishes to witness a developed India and that aspirations of the Indian society have become a driving force for the government as it is providing impetus to the development works carried out in the country.

He said that due to the digital revolution, Uttar Pradesh society has grown inclusive and connected as well.

Maintaining that India as a market has become “seamless” and there is ease of doing business, Prime Minister Modi said that reforms in the country are being carried out because of “conviction” and not “compulsion”. “Aaj Bharat out of compulsion nahi, balki out of conviction reform karta hai,” he said, adding, “Yahi kaaran hai ki Bharat 40,000 se adhik compliances ko khatam kar chuka hai, darjanon kanoon khatam kar chuka hai. (Because of this, India has scrapped more than 40,000 compliances and about a dozen old laws).”

With the basic needs of a very large segment being fulfilled in the country, they are now moving ahead to the next level. “This is the biggest reason for the trust in India,” the Prime Minister said.

Putting Uttar Pradesh at the centre of India’s reform growth, PM Modi said investors should not waste time and opportunity as they would not get a better partnership with the “resolve of a double engine government” on one side and a “state full of opportunities like Uttar Pradesh” on the other. “The prosperity of the world lies in the prosperity of India and your participation is very important in this journey of prosperity,” PM Modi said.

Emphasising that Uttar Pradesh is the land of cultural splendour, glorious history and rich heritage, the Prime Minister pointed out how the state had unwanted tags attached to it like underdevelopment, being a BIMARU state, or poor law and order or scams worth thousands of crores being unearthed on a daily basis earlier. Within 5-6 years, he said, Uttar Pradesh has established a new identity and now Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, better law and order situation, peace and stability.

“New opportunities for wealth creators are being made here”, PM Modi said stressing that initiatives for better infrastructure in UP are bearing fruit.

Very soon, he said, UP will be known as the only state with five international airports. A freight corridor will connect the state directly with the sea coast in Maharashtra. PM Modi said that UP has become a bright spot for the nation just like India has become a bright spot on the global stage.

Speaking about the latest Union Budget, Prime Minister told investors about the new opportunities in the “green growth path” being taken by the country. He said that Rs 35,000 crore has been allocated just for the energy transition in this year’s Budget. UP, he said, has emerged as a champion when it comes to developing a new value and supply chain with a large network of traditional and modern MSMEs. Citing the examples of carpets of Bhadohi or the silk of Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that how UP has become the textile hub of India.

He also said that 60 per cent of India’s mobile phones along with the maximum mobile components are manufactured in UP. PM Modi also underlined the commitment of the government to provide Made in India defence systems and platforms to the Indian Army. He also told investors about investment opportunities in dairy, agriculture, fisheries and food processing sector and also pointed out how private investment in the sector is still limited.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has started natural farming on both sides of the banks of the Ganga over a 5 km area and also spoke about the nutritional value of millets, referring to how it is referred to as “Shri Anna” and its potential to address the needs of global nutritional security. He gave a call to investors to find opportunities in “ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook Shri Anna”.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “New India’s New Uttar Pradesh is ready to play the role of country’s growth engine” and said that the state has been working on the PM’s mantra of “Reform, Perform and Transform”.

Adityanath, who referred to the event as a “Mahakumbh” of investment, announced that the state has got a total of Rs 32.92 lakh crore investment intents through 18,645 MOUs bringing employment opportunities for over 92 lakh people.

Industrialists like Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Daniel Bircher, CEO of Zurich Airport Asia, and Dixon Technologies Chairman Sunil Vachani spoke on the occasion, promising investment in Uttar Pradesh and admitting a change of perception towards the state among industrialists.