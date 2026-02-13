Soon, UP students in Delhi can get affordable hostel facilities — built by state govt

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 06:23 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna ahead of presenting the Budget at the state assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna ahead of presenting the Budget at the state assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)
For thousands of students from Uttar Pradesh studying in colleges in Delhi and the National Capital Region, affordable housing may soon become easier to find, as the state government has earmarked Rs 5 crore to construct hostels in the 2026-27 Budget.

According to officials, the proposed facilities are expected to provide safe, affordable and organised housing exclusively for students from Uttar Pradesh who travel to Delhi-NCR for higher education and to prepare for competitive examinations.

Officials also said the initiative underscores the government’s intent to extend institutional support to students studying in one of the country’s major education hubs.

The lack of hostels and lack of seats in hostels has plagued colleges in Delhi University as well as Jawaharlal Nehru University for years now, with a majority of students coming from outside the city to study forced to seek accommodation in paying guest facilities or in rented flats.

As of 2019, only 20 DU colleges were offering hostel facilities.

The details

According to the UP budget document, Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for construction of hostels in the current financial year.

Officials informed that the government will first identify suitable land available in the NCR for the project. Following this, detailed guidelines will be prepared to determine the eligibility criteria for students who can apply for accommodation in these hostels.

The move is expected to bring relief to both students as well as parents.

Students from the state migrate to Delhi-NCR in large numbers every year. The planned hostels are expected to reduce their dependence on private housing, lower living costs and help them focus better on their academic and career goals.

The Indian Express has earlier reported that in Delhi University, space has been the biggest issue when it comes to building hostels.

This even as the Delhi University Act, 1922, recognised the need for students to stay in or near the campus. Section 33 states, “Every student of the University (other than a student who pursues a course of study by correspondence) shall reside in a College a Hall, or under such conditions as may be prescribed by the Ordinances.”

Mental health policy proposed

To address growing concerns over stress and emotional well-being among students, the UP government has also decided to introduce a ‘Student Mental Health and Wellness Policy’ across its universities and colleges to build a healthier and more supportive campus ecosystem.

An amount of Rs 14.50 crore, under the higher education head, has been earmarked for the initiative in the 2026-27 Budget.

According to the Budget provisions, the allocation will be used to operationalise the policy across higher education institutions by strengthening counselling services, promoting mental health awareness and putting in place support systems for students.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

