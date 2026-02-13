Soon, UP students in Delhi can get affordable hostel facilities — built by state govt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna ahead of presenting the Budget at the state assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

For thousands of students from Uttar Pradesh studying in colleges in Delhi and the National Capital Region, affordable housing may soon become easier to find, as the state government has earmarked Rs 5 crore to construct hostels in the 2026-27 Budget.

According to officials, the proposed facilities are expected to provide safe, affordable and organised housing exclusively for students from Uttar Pradesh who travel to Delhi-NCR for higher education and to prepare for competitive examinations.

Officials also said the initiative underscores the government’s intent to extend institutional support to students studying in one of the country’s major education hubs.

The lack of hostels and lack of seats in hostels has plagued colleges in Delhi University as well as Jawaharlal Nehru University for years now, with a majority of students coming from outside the city to study forced to seek accommodation in paying guest facilities or in rented flats.