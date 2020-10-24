UP STF probes ‘conspiracy to incite caste violence in state’

According to sources, investigation teams are already in Mathura, Hathras and Aligarh, collecting details of the cases from the local police. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) has started investigating four cases lodged in three districts in connection with an alleged conspiracy to incite caste violence in the state, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Vishal Vikram Singh said on Friday.

According to sources, investigation teams are already in Mathura, Hathras and Aligarh, collecting details of the cases from the local police. The next course of action would be decided after examining the details, said a police officer.

