Friday, Mar 03, 2023
UP STF arrests PFI man from Kerala, says he tried to stir unrest

Kappan was arrested along with three others in October 2020 while heading toward Hathras to meet the victim's family. Police had booked Kappan and others on various charges, including sedition, promoting enmity between two groups, and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested a member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from Kerala’s Malappuram district for his alleged involvement in attempting to create unrest and instigate protests in Hathras over the death of a 19-year-old woman from the Dalit community in 2020.

The accused, identified as Kamal K P, was arrested from Melattur area of Malappuram, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

Kumar said Kamal’s suspected role emerged after they checked the cellphone of journalist Siddique Kappan. The officer said: “A voice note was recovered from Kappan’s cellphone, which was sent to Kamal K P. A code word was used in the voice note, which, when decoded, revealed that a secret meeting was called in which a plan was made to instigate a riot.”

Kappan was arrested along with three others in October 2020 while heading toward Hathras to meet the victim’s family. Police had booked Kappan and others on various charges, including sedition, promoting enmity between two groups, and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was released from jail on February 2.

According to police, it emerged during investigation that Kamal was allegedly associated with PFI member Badruddin, who, along with aide Firoz Khan, was arrested in Lucknow in 2021. They were arrested for allegedly planning a series of blasts to target senior office-bearers of Hindu organisations, police said.

Police claim to have recovered several explosives and pieces of firearms from them.

On Thursday, a special court in Hathras convicted one person and acquitted three others of all charges in the 2020 Hathras rape and murder case.

According to an STF officer, Kamal’s is the ninth arrest in connection with the case lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings), 120B (criminal conspiracy), the IT Act and under provisions of the stringent anti-terror UAPA. Of these nine, two suspects, including Kappan, have been released from jail so far, even as investigation continues into the case over the alleged role of the PFI in planning communal disharmony after the Hathras incident.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 03:58 IST
Three-year-old girl’s body found in Khadki, FIR registered, say police

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
