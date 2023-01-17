scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

UP STF arrests Bihar’s wanted criminal in Lucknow

On Monday, UP Police received information that Nitesh was standing near Awadh Bus stand waiting for someone. Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot and arrested him.

According to UP Police, Sheohar district police had sought help from them to arrest Nitesh, a native of Sheohar district in Bihar.
Listen to this article
UP STF arrests Bihar’s wanted criminal in Lucknow
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police on Monday said they have arrested a wanted criminal of Bihar from Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area. Police said Nitesh Kumar Singh alias Maharaj was wanted by Bihar Police in a murder case and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. Nitesh is a self-proclaimed leader and founder of a banned outfit, Azad Hindu Fauz, added police.

According to UP Police, Sheohar district police had sought help from them to arrest Nitesh, a native of Sheohar district in Bihar.

On Monday, UP Police received information that Nitesh was standing near Awadh Bus stand waiting for someone. Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot and arrested him.

More from Lucknow

During interrogation, Nitesh told police that he formed Azad Hind Fauz to retaliate against the alleged Maoists attacks. Police said that Nitesh claimed that he was involved in the killing of several Maoists. “He has been arrested several times and released on bail. As per the records, there are 17 cases against Nitesh in Bihar,” said a police officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 04:45 IST
Next Story

Waiting for bail, 37-yr-old leaves his imprint on jail walls with paintings

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close