UP STF arrests Bihar’s wanted criminal in Lucknow

The Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police on Monday said they have arrested a wanted criminal of Bihar from Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area. Police said Nitesh Kumar Singh alias Maharaj was wanted by Bihar Police in a murder case and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. Nitesh is a self-proclaimed leader and founder of a banned outfit, Azad Hindu Fauz, added police.

According to UP Police, Sheohar district police had sought help from them to arrest Nitesh, a native of Sheohar district in Bihar.

On Monday, UP Police received information that Nitesh was standing near Awadh Bus stand waiting for someone. Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot and arrested him.

During interrogation, Nitesh told police that he formed Azad Hind Fauz to retaliate against the alleged Maoists attacks. Police said that Nitesh claimed that he was involved in the killing of several Maoists. “He has been arrested several times and released on bail. As per the records, there are 17 cases against Nitesh in Bihar,” said a police officer.