UP State Industrial Development Authority and GAIL sign MoU on Auraiya’s ‘plastic city’ development

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between GAIL and U.P. State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between GAIL and UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) on the development of “plastic city” Dibiyapur in Auraiya district.

The MoU, which was signed during a web conference on March 31, “envisages GAIL making available raw materiel to allottees of the area on concessional rates, supply of gas and proving guidance on downstream projects to allottees. UPSIDA has already earmarked a plot for GAIL in the area”.

The MOU was signed by Director Marketing GAIL Sri ES Ranganathan and CEO UPSIDA Sri Mayur Maheshwari.



“GAIL further promised to organise an investor meet at Dibiyapur by calling their clients/ investors. UPSIDA is looking for some big units to kick off the development of the area,” said a UPSIDA spokesperson. ENS