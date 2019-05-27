UP: Stalker held for taking Bhojpuri actor hostage at gunpoint

A 25-YEAR-OLD Bhojpuri actor was held hostage at gunpoint in a hotel room for nearly 90 minutes in Sonbhadra district Saturday, and behind the high-voltage drama – in which a local youth suffered a gunshot injury – was a stalker.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Salmantaj Jafertaj Patil identified the accused, who was later arrested, as Pankaj Yadav, 30.

“The accused hails from Jaunpur and belongs to an upper middle-class family. He works at a PR agency and around two-and-a-half years ago, he met the actor in Lucknow when the agency was in charge of crew management for the team she was part of. Pankaj had the responsibility to receive her from the airport and manage her accommodation arrangements. He got her phone number and since then started contacting her,” said SP Patil.

“He also started stalking her on social media and based on some posts and their locations, he used to follow her. A couple of months ago, after he got to know that the woman was getting engaged, he even followed her to Mumbai. An FIR for stalking and molestation was registered against him at Mumbai’s Charkop police station. Police teams from there came to Uttar Pradesh to nab him but he managed to evade them,” said the SP.

According to the SP, Pankaj even started mentally harassing her by sending messages on Facebook and WhatsApp and threatening her and her fiance of grave consequences if she doesn’t agree to marry him.

The SP said around 11 am Saturday, Pankaj managed to enter the hotel room she was staying in and tried to intimidate her at gunpoint to agree to marry him. “He was inside the hotel room when a youth working as a local guide for the actor, Ashok Kumar, heard some noise and came to the room. Pankaj then fired a shot from a pistol he brought with him and the bullet hit Ashok on the hip. The police were informed. When I reached there with a police team, a few rounds were already fired in the room by Pankaj to scare the woman. I tried to calm him down. He let me enter the room as I signalled to the woman to pretend to accept his demands for now,” said the SP.

“Inside the room, he was sitting near the woman while pointing the gun at me. I asked him to put the loaded pistol aside and talk calmly. After some time, he put the pistol on the bed. I saw a chance to get hold of the gun and I quickly pulled the bedsheet towards me. But as the gun was loaded and heavy, it did not come my way. He got the gun, shot at me and missed. Before he could fire again, I held the barrel of the gun and pointed it upwards. Hearing the gunshot, my team barged into the room and overpowered him,” he added.

An FIR was registered later, based on the woman’s complaint, under relevant IPC sections, including attempt to murder and outrage the modesty of a woman, at Robertsganj police station. Pankaj was arrested and sent to jail.

The injured local youth, Ashok Kumar, was now out of danger, sources said.