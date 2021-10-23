UP: Speeding truck hits Gandhi statue, damages structure

Updated: October 23, 2021 1:52:45 pm
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Attara township here was damaged when a speeding truck rammed into it in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
The police have taken the truck driver into custody in this connection and seized the vehicle.
The statue, located at Gandhi Chowk in the township, got damaged when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and hit it around 3 am on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Laxmi Niwas Mishra said.
Atarra police station SHO Veer Pratap Singh Chauhan said further action is being taken after apprehending the driver.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-