UP: Special team formed to monitor probe into Ansal cases

A day after real estate giant Ansal API’s vice-chairman Pranav Ansal was arrested by UP Police in Delhi, a nine-member team, headed by an IPS officer, was formed on Monday to monitor the investigation into the cases registered against the company here.

A total of 24 cases have been registered at Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, PGI and Hazratganj police stations in Lucknow against Ansal API chairman Sushil Ansal (who is absconding), his son Pranav Ansal and others for allegedly cheating flatbuyers and diverting money.

Thirteen of these cases would be re-investigated and evidence was being collected in the rest, said SP (North) Sukriti Madhav, the IPS officer who is heading the team formed by the Lucknow SSP.

“Among all the Lucknow cases, some are fresh and re-investigation has been ordered in the rest. Several complaints are being filed and new cases registered. All the investigating officers of their respective cases will be monitored by this team,” he said.

Pranav was nabbed at the Delhi airport while he was trying to catch a flight to London. A lookout circular was issued against Pranav in July after an FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on a complaint by one Bhanu Pratap Verma.

The monitoring team includes the Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj circle officers (CO), the joint director (prosecution), and additional station house officers (crime) of Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, PGI, Hazratganj and Gosaiganj police stations.