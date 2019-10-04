UP CM Adityanath thanks MLAs, slams Opposition again

Speaking at the closing of the session late Thursday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked all the MLAs of other political parties, including Aditi Singh and Aslam Raini, for “listening to their inner voice”.

Expressing surprise that the Congress boycotted the special session to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Adityanath said, “There is one family, which do not like that anyone outside their family be respected — be it Lal Bahadur Shashtri or even B R Ambedkar.”

He said that discussion is important in democracy, and said that the “negative attitude of the Opposition” has been condemned.

The CM informed the House about different committees that have been formed to monitor each of the 16 sustainable development goals. A task force under chief secretary will be constituted to monitor all the sustainable development goals, he said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the joint session, Adityanath hit out at the Opposition for boycotting special session, saying they don’t have faith in “democratic values” and ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said that for the Opposition, “power” is a medium for “vyaktigat loot khasoot (personal loot)” and has nothing to do with the public welfare.