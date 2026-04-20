UP special Assembly session on ‘women empowerment’ on April 30

With the Constitution Amendment Bill not seeing the light of day in the Lok Sabha, the Uttar Pradesh government has cleared a proposal to convene a special one-day session of the state Assembly on April 29 on “women empowerment” in an attempt to corner the Opposition parties on the issue.

With this, the NDA allies and Opposition parties, mainly the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, are preparing for another round of showdown over the contentious issue.

The proposal to convene the special session was cleared by the state Cabinet “by circulation” late Sunday night, sources said.

Also, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is planning to bring a “condemnation resolution” while the Opposition is preparing to ask the state government to send a proposal to the Centre seeking 33 per cent reservation for women “instead of doing politics” on the issue, it is learnt.