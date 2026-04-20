UP special Assembly session on ‘women empowerment’ on April 30

The proposal to convene the special session was cleared by the state Cabinet “by circulation” late Sunday night, sources said.
Also, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is planning to bring a “condemnation resolution” while the Opposition is preparing to ask the state government to send a proposal to the Centre seeking 33 per cent reservation for women “instead of doing politics” on the issue, it is learnt.
“A special one-day session is being convened wherein the legislators will discuss issues related to women empowerment,” Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana told The Indian Express.
When contacted, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra said, “While we are yet to get the notification it is good that the government finally thought of women empowerment. It will be great if the UP Assembly passes a resolution recommending 33 per cent reservation for women and sends it to the Centre. Everyone will support it,” said,
“Everyone knows their true intentions now. It took them two and a half years to come to this stage, while the Congress had already given 40 per cent reservation to women in distribution of tickets in the 2022 Assembly polls. We have already shown the step towards women empowerment,” she added.
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The BJP, sources said, is preparing to come up with a list of steps for women empowerment taken by the government both at the Centre and the state, some which were listed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.
The Opposition, on the other hand, is preparing to counter and corner the government on issues related to women empowerment by highlighting the steps taken for women empowerment during the previous regime.
The ruling party is also set to target the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over the issue outside the Assembly through a series of protests led by its women leaders and workers across all districts, it was learnt.
Instructions have been issued to BJP’s all district units to organise marches led by women leaders and workers on Tuesday, calling the two Opposition parties “mahila virodhi” (anti-women), sources added.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More