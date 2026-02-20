UP Speaker rejects SP demand to discuss Galgotias robot row

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators on Thursday demanded a discussion in Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the alleged row involving Galgotias University at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi but Speaker Satish Mahana rejected the request, saying the matter did not fall within the jurisdiction of the House.
Mahana said that the programme neither took place in Uttar Pradesh nor was organised by the state government.
Raising the issue, Samajwadi Party members said that the incident had brought disrepute to the state and sought a statement from the government, arguing that the university is based in Uttar Pradesh and the matter should be taken up in the state legislature. However, Satish Mahana declined permission for discussion. He informed the House that the event was organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and was held in New Delhi.
“The programme was organised by the Government of India in Delhi and participants came from across the country. It neither took place within the territorial limits of Uttar Pradesh nor was it organised by the Uttar Pradesh government. Therefore, there is no question of discussing it in the UP Assembly,” Mahana said.
He maintained that only matters directly related to the state government or those occurring within the state’s jurisdiction can be admitted for discussion in the Assembly.
SP members countered that since the institution involved belongs to Uttar Pradesh, the issue deserved attention in the House and accountability should be fixed. Despite the Opposition’s insistence, the Speaker did not allow the discussion, maintaining that it does not fall under its jurisdiction and asked the House to proceed with its scheduled business.
The row erupted after the Galgotias University showcased a Chinese-made robot dog as its own during the ongoing India AI Expo, co-located within the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam. After Galgotias University was asked to vacate its booth at the ongoing expo, the institution issued a public apology on Wednesday saying confusion had been created after one of its representatives provided “factually incorrect information” while manning the pavilion.
