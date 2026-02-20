UP Speaker rejects SP demand to discuss Galgotias robot row

The Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators on Thursday demanded a discussion in Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the alleged row involving Galgotias University at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi but Speaker Satish Mahana rejected the request, saying the matter did not fall within the jurisdiction of the House.

Mahana said that the programme neither took place in Uttar Pradesh nor was organised by the state government.

Raising the issue, Samajwadi Party members said that the incident had brought disrepute to the state and sought a statement from the government, arguing that the university is based in Uttar Pradesh and the matter should be taken up in the state legislature. However, Satish Mahana declined permission for discussion. He informed the House that the event was organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and was held in New Delhi.