UP: Spanning across 5 districts, 84-kosi parikrama starts after 2-year hiatus

After a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 84-kosi parikrama — covering over 250 km across five Uttar Pradesh districts, and starting from Basti and concluding in Ayodhya – resumed on Sunday.

One of the longest parikrama after 5-kosi and 14-kosi yatras, the 84-kosi parikrama will conclude on May 8 at Sita Kund in Ayodhya with an elaborate religious ceremony.

Organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which is coordinating the yatra along with some other outfits, said they are making arrangements for the pilgrims with the help of their volunteers.

“This yatra is more difficult than 5-kosi or 14-kosi as it covers over 250 km over the span of over 22 days. About 12,00 people are participating in different groups in this yatra this year,” said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.

“Since the number of pilgrims is small as compared to that of the other two parikramas, and involve more than one district – Basti, Ambedkarnagar, Gonda, Barabanki and Ayodhya – there are no special arrangements by the state government. We wish that considering its length, some arrangements like health camps and resting places are set up along the yatra route as well,” he added.

Apart from the VHP, another prominent organisation involved in holding the yatra is Ayodhya Dham 84-kos Parikrama Dharmartha Sewa Sansthan.

Notably, the 84-kosi yatra route was declared a National Highway last year by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Sources said that while work has started on the yatra route, it would take time as it covers town areas as well as river embankment.

Meanwhile, asked about the security arrangements, ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said: “All the required arrangements have been made and spots have been identified. Drills have been conducted and accordingly, forces have been deployed. While meetings have been conducted with the stakeholders, developments are being closely watched.”