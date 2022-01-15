scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Must Read

UP: SP MLA Nahid Hasan arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Earlier, police had invoked the stringent Gangsters Act against Nahid Hasan.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar |
January 15, 2022 8:11:03 pm
Nahid Hasan was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special court after being arrested by police

Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana assembly constituency Nahid Hasan was on Saturday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special court after being arrested by police, officials said.

Earlier, police had invoked the stringent Gangsters Act against Hasan.

The MLA was produced in a special MP/MLA court in Kairana in Shamli district where judge Subodh Singh sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

SHO of Kairana Police Station Anil Kapervan told PTI that 40 people, including Hasan, were booked last year. While most of the accused were released on bail, Hasan had failed to surrender in court following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

More from Lucknow

The SP has fielded Hasan from the Kairana assembly constituency.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement