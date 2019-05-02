UP: SP leader shot dead, police probe land dispute angle

SAMAJWADI PARTY (SP) leader Rakesh Yadav was shot dead while he was returning home late Tuesday night in Harduaganj police station area of Aligarh. Police are probing land dispute as a possible motive as Yadav was in the real estate business.

Rakesh Yadav was in-charge of the party’s Barauli assembly segment, said SP district president, Ashok Yadav.

On Wednesday, the victim’s brother, Lalit, got a murder case registered against four persons, including three neighbours and two unidentified persons, police said. The neighbours are Subhash Yadav, Sonu and Kuldeep while the fourth accused is Ravi Prakash, from Gwalara village.

Station House Officer, Hardu-aganj police station, Sandeep Kumar, said the complainant alleged that a land dispute was a reason behind the attack, but he had not given specific details.

The accused were absconding, informed the SHO.

Circle Officer, Atrauli area, Prashant Singh, said they were informed about the shootout aro-und 10.30 pm. They faced protest by the locals who refused to hand over the body, demanding arrest of the assailants. The people were assured that the accused would be arrested soon and the body was sent for autopsy, he said.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that Rakesh Yadav was returning home on a motorcycle around 10.15 pm Tuesday when some persons standing near his house fired at him and fled away, the CO said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rural, Mani Lal Patidar, said Rakesh Yadav had not lodged any complaint on life threat.