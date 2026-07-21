Police unearth network ‘smuggling cows from UP to Bengal for slaughter’, trace Rs 80-100 cr transactions

Sonbhadra police unearthed an inter-state cattle smuggling syndicate with bank transactions worth ₹80–100 crore, arresting 11 individuals across UP, Bihar, and West Bengal. (File)

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district claimed to have unearthed a large network allegedly involved in illegal transportation of cows from parts of the state to West Bengal via Bihar for the purpose of slaughtering, and arrested a suspect in the case.

Officials said they traced transactions worth nearly Rs 80-100 crore by the suspects through various bank accounts over the past few years.

The latest arrest in the case is of Raja Qureshi from West Bengal’s Hooghli district who was produced in a local court on Saturday. A total of 11 persons have been arrested in the case so far. The remaining accused arrested in the case are from Sonbhadra and Mirzapur of UP and some districts of Bihar, police said.