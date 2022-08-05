scorecardresearch
UP: Snakebite victim’s brother visits village for funeral, gets killed by another snake

Govind Mishara (22) attended the last rites of his brother Arvind Mishra (38) held in Bhawanipur village on Wednesday, Circle Officer Radha Raman Singh told PTI. The brother died of snakebite on Tuesday.

By: PTI | Balrampur |
August 5, 2022 10:32:02 am
"Govind Mishara was killed after being bitten by a snake in his sleep. One of the relatives of the family, Chandrashekar Pandey (22), who was in the same house, was also bitten by a snake," police said. (File)

A man who had come to attend the last rites of his brother who died of snakebite was killed after being bitten by a snake in his sleep, police said on Thursday.

Govind Mishara (22) attended the last rites of his brother Arvind Mishra (38) held in Bhawanipur village on Wednesday, Circle Officer Radha Raman Singh told PTI. The brother died of snakebite on Tuesday.

“Govind Mishara was killed after being bitten by a snake in his sleep. One of the relatives of the family, Chandrashekar Pandey (22), who was in the same house, was also bitten by a snake,” Singh said.

“Pandey was rushed to a hospital, where his condition remains critical,” the official added.

Both Govind Mishara and Pandey had come to the village from Ludhiana to attend the last rites of Arvind Mishra, the police said.

Senior medical and administrative officials visited the village on Thursday. Local MLA Kailash Nath Shukla met with the grieving family and assured them of help.

Shukla asked local officials to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

