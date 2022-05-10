UP: Slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s 23 properties attached

The Kanpur district administration on Monday ordered to attach 23 properties worth around Rs 67 crore owned by slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his family members under section 14-A of UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The order was passed on the basis of a report prepared by Kanpur Superintendent of Police. The assets include both movable and immovable properties.

Dubey was killed in an alleged encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain days after he and his men gunned eight policemen, including a DSP-rank officer, in an ambush on July 3, 2020 in Kanpur’s Bikru village.

“We estimated the value of all the properties of Vikas Dubey and his family to be around Rs 67 crore. They are located in different districts like Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow. A letter is being sent to District Magistrates of Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow to seize the listed properties,” said Kanpur District Magistrate Neha Sharma in a video statement. She added that during an inquiry it was found that properties were amassed through “illegal means as the source of their income was not clear”. Police said that Dubey’s family members, whose properties were being seized, include his wife Richa, mother Sarla and younger brother Deepu.

Sources said, after attaching the properties, the administration will appoint a tehsildar-level officer as a receiver.

Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, Ajit Kumar Sinha said, “We are collecting details of properties owned by Dubey’s associates and also other co-accused in the Bikru attack. Letters have been sent to the concerned authorities to provide more details.”

On July 3, 2020, a police team that had gone to Bikru village in Kanpur to arrest Dubey in connection with a criminal case was attacked by the gangster and his men. Eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, died in the ambush.

Of the 21 people named in the FIR filed after the incident, police gunned down six accused, including Dubey, in alleged encounters over the following weeks.

On July 10, Dubey was killed when a police vehicle ferrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident.

Police alleged that he tried to escape and opened fire and that he was killed in retaliatory fire.

The police had filed a chargesheet against 44 persons including two policemen — the then Choubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari and sub-inspector KK Sharma — for allegedly tipping Dubey about the raid in Bikru. All accused are presently in jail. Police have invoked UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against all the accused and the National Security Act has against five of them.